Randolph Co Inc Raises Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Randolph Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. EPR Properties makes up 1.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc owned about 0.22% of EPR Properties worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,235,000 after acquiring an additional 96,881 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,550,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 61.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 97,475 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 79,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,024. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

