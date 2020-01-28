Randolph Co Inc Takes Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 407,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $22,823,000. Blackstone Group makes up 3.5% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 161,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,621. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

