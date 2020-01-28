Rankingball Gold (RBG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Rankingball Gold has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03203132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Token Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. The official website for Rankingball Gold is rankingball.io. Rankingball Gold’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

