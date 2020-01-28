Rapids (RPD) Price Up 9% This Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 9% against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $266.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,233,024,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,480,442,522 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

