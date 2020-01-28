Rate3 Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Coinrail, DDEX and IDEX. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $625,166.00 and approximately $71,060.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.78 or 0.05662993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00127750 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00032425 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, ABCC, Coinrail, Ethfinex, DDEX, BitForex, FCoin, IDEX, HADAX, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

