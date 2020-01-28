Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Update

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 382,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,031. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.46. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, National Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 607.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

