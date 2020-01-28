Raymond James Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

