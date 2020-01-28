RBC Bearings (ROLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROLL opened at $161.53 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $125.02 and a one year high of $176.43. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.36.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

