Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 427,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.