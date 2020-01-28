Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for On The Beach Group (OTB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for On The Beach Group (LON: OTB):

1/27/2020 – On The Beach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – On The Beach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/17/2020 – On The Beach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/7/2020 – On The Beach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/6/2020 – On The Beach Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – On The Beach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/12/2019 – On The Beach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/6/2019 – On The Beach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of LON:OTB traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 390.20 ($5.13). 205,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,885. The company has a market cap of $511.58 million and a PE ratio of 32.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 462.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 433.20. On The Beach Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts forecast that On The Beach Group PLC will post 2128.0001854 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. On The Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

