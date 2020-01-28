Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Boerse (DB1)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Boerse (ETR: DB1):

1/28/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €145.70 ($169.42) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €140.00 ($162.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €138.00 ($160.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €132.00 ($153.49) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

DB1 stock traded up €1.35 ($1.57) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €148.95 ($173.20). The company had a trading volume of 444,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse AG has a 52-week low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 52-week high of €146.50 ($170.35). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €142.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €136.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

