Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Veritex (VBTX)

Veritex (NASDAQ: VBTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2020 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

1/15/2020 – Veritex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

1/14/2020 – Veritex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/23/2019 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of VBTX opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.54. Veritex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

Get Veritex Holdings Inc alerts:

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,673.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,462 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Veritex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,661,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.