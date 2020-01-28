Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ten Entertainment Group (TEG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ten Entertainment Group (LON: TEG):

1/20/2020 – Ten Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – Ten Entertainment Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/15/2020 – Ten Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/13/2020 – Ten Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/8/2020 – Ten Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Ten Entertainment Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Ten Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of TEG stock traded up GBX 4.96 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 319.96 ($4.21). 31,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 304.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 262.79. The company has a market cap of $207.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54. Ten Entertainment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324 ($4.26).

In related news, insider Nick Basing sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.51), for a total value of £267,000 ($351,223.36). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.58), for a total value of £68,000 ($89,450.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,321,500 shares of company stock worth $2,078,959,000.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

