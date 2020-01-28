Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG):

1/27/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $1,675.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,460.00.

1/14/2020 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2020 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,445.00.

1/1/2020 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,496.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

12/25/2019 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2019 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cleveland Research.

12/7/2019 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,433.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,393.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,269.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $310,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

