RED (RED) Price Down 8.7% This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. RED has a market capitalization of $258,531.00 and approximately $561.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00653529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007450 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00034859 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000521 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

