Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) Short Interest Update

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 681,400 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Red Violet stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. 49,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. Red Violet has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.69 million, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVT. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 222.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 45,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

