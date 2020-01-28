Redburn Partners Lowers RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Sell

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. RENAULT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.