ReddCoin Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $19.18 million and $56,438.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.71 or 0.01238888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00048779 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00204467 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00070105 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001834 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Bisq, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

