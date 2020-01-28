Regis (RGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Regis had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $247.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Regis has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGS. ValuEngine downgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

