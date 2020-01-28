Relex (RLX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $523.00

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Relex has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Relex has a total market cap of $139,608.00 and approximately $523.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relex token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.00 or 0.03150139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00123790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,805,550,597 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

