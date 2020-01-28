Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) Given $63.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $63.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.34) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Relmada Therapeutics an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RLMD traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,394. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NYSE:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

