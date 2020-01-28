Remme Hits Market Cap of $3.10 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $284,222.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Kuna, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Remme has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.05624370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00127752 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032886 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kuna, Gate.io, DEx.top, Hotbit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.