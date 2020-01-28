Ren (REN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.31 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, UEX, Tidex and OKEx. Ren has a total market cap of $36.31 million and $1.79 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,652 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, Tidex, Binance, DDEX, UEX and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

