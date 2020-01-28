RenaissanceRe (RNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $188.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

