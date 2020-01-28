Request Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Request has a market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $353,585.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Request has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.18 or 0.05700849 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00128099 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032530 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Koinex, CoinExchange, GOPAX, IDEX, KuCoin, Coineal, COSS, Huobi Global, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Binance, Ethfinex, DDEX, CoinPlace, WazirX, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.