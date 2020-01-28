Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for THK CO LTD/ADR’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of THK CO LTD/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

