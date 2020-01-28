Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

STL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

