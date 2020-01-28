Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tivity Health Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

TVTY opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tivity Health by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

