Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Scout24 (G24)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Scout24 (ETR: G24):

1/21/2020 – Scout24 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €71.60 ($83.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €68.50 ($79.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Scout24 was given a new €61.50 ($71.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €61.50 ($71.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €61.50 ($71.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €61.50 ($71.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €62.90 ($73.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €55.40 ($64.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €61.50 ($71.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Scout24 was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €62.45 ($72.62) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.00. Scout24 AG has a 12 month low of €39.76 ($46.23) and a 12 month high of €62.35 ($72.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

