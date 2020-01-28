Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2020 – Hasbro is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $118.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2019 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.87 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,782,000 after purchasing an additional 388,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

