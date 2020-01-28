Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (BOX, BRK/A, INMD, STL, TDY, TGE, TKAMY, TLRY, TOWN, TRI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 28th:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Box is riding on expanding customer base and solid cloud storage demand. Further, its strengthening add-on products offerings remain positives. Box’s deepening focus on advancement of the global go-to-market strategy will continue to help it in attracting customers from the global market to its platform. Growing adoption of its cloud content management platform by its existing customers as well as new customers is a tailwind. Moreover, the company’s strengthening efforts toward enriching cloud management and AI platforms will drive its growth going forward. Also, its strong free cash flow generation is encouraging. However, rising cloud competition from players like Google and Microsoft remains a concern. Also, weakness in the EMEA region continues to be a headwind. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

The Goldman Sachs Group (OTCMKTS:BRK/A) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $393.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teledyne Technologies ended 2019 on a solid note, with fourth-quarter top and bottom lines exceeding the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Solid backlog trends indicate impressive revenue growth prospects for Teledyne. Increasing spending provisions adopted by the U.S. government should drive order growth for defense contractors like Teledyne. Continued strength in microelectromechanical systems market is expected to boost further growth. However, economic weakness is increasingly affecting China, which has made the company skeptical about its expansion in this country. A comparative analysis of the company’s historical P/E TTM ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture, which raises investors’ concern. Moreover, the company’s debt level is increasing.”

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

