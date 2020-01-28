Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lanxess (LXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lanxess (ETR: LXS) recently:

1/27/2020 – Lanxess had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/22/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Lanxess had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

12/9/2019 – Lanxess was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LXS traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €53.80 ($62.56). The stock had a trading volume of 309,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. Lanxess AG has a 1-year low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 1-year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.18.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

