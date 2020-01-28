Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Total (FP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Total (EPA: FP) recently:

1/28/2020 – Total was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Total was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Total was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Total was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Total was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Total was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Total was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Total was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Total was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Total was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Total was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Total was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Total was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Total was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA:FP traded up €0.37 ($0.43) on Tuesday, reaching €46.48 ($54.04). 5,423,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €48.75 and a 200-day moving average of €47.47. Total SA has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

