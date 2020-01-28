Reviewing Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and Etsy (OTCMKTS:ETSY)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -183.85% -138.82% Etsy 14.14% 25.62% 9.61%

Volatility and Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Live Current Media and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 3 13 0 2.71

Etsy has a consensus target price of $66.52, indicating a potential upside of 33.49%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and Etsy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Etsy $603.69 million 9.78 $77.49 million $0.61 81.69

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Summary

Etsy beats Live Current Media on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media Inc. focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses. The company offers approximately 50 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy payments, a payment processing service; promoted listings, an on-site advertising service that allows sellers to pay for prominent placement of their listings in search results; shipping labels, which allows sellers in the United States and Canada to purchase discounted shipping labels; and pattern, a service that allows sellers to build custom Websites, as well as offers seller tools and education resources to manage the administrative side of their businesses. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

