Reviewing NIO (NYSE:NIO) and WABCO (NYSE:WBC)

NIO (NYSE:NIO) and WABCO (NYSE:WBC) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get NIO alerts:

This table compares NIO and WABCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -142.51% -947.90% -61.85% WABCO 9.20% 23.60% 8.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NIO and WABCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 0 5 2 0 2.29 WABCO 0 12 1 0 2.08

NIO presently has a consensus price target of $4.22, indicating a potential upside of 0.34%. WABCO has a consensus price target of $137.08, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. Given WABCO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WABCO is more favorable than NIO.

Volatility and Risk

NIO has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WABCO has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of WABCO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of WABCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIO and WABCO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $720.12 million 6.00 -$1.40 billion ($10.21) -0.41 WABCO $3.83 billion 1.82 $394.10 million $7.87 17.25

WABCO has higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WABCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WABCO beats NIO on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company's products include pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers. It also offers pneumatic and hydraulic braking and control systems for off-highway vehicles; conventional braking systems; electronic and conventional air suspension systems; steering technologies; and vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support products, and advanced driver assistance systems. In addition, the company supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. Further, it offers replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other expert services for commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors and service partners, and fleet operators. The company sells its products primarily to truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers; and manufacturers of heavy duty and off-highway vehicles in agriculture, construction, mining, and other industries. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.