Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) & Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Head to Head Analysis

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals N/A -76.20% -58.03% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A -50.60% -38.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.43, suggesting a potential upside of 714.97%. Given Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rexahn Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.37 million ($5.28) -0.39 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$22.85 million ($1.87) -0.95

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer. The company was founded by Chang Ho Ahn on March 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). The company is also developing STimulator of INterferon Genes agonist product candidate, including SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the potential treatment of selected cancers. It has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for conducting a Phase II clinical trial examining the co-administration of inarigivir and Vemlidy in patients infected with chronic HBV. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

