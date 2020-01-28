Richard K. Templeton Sells 135,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TXN traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $128.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,395,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,104. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

