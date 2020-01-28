Richard K. Templeton Sells 135,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $17,648,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,267,918.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.04. 4,395,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,104. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $124.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

