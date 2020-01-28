Rimbit (RBT) Market Cap Hits $52,300.00

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Rimbit has a market cap of $52,300.00 and $1.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rimbit has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Rimbit coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

RBT is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

