RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

RingCentral stock opened at $195.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -475.98 and a beta of 0.90. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $86.46 and a 12 month high of $201.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $2,479,533.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $443,137.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,481,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 76.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 31.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 6.8% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 63.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

