Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price objective (down previously from GBX 5,500 ($72.35)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,230.35 ($55.65) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,483.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,314.66. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

