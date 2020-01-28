Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 552.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,276 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto accounts for about 6.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.05% of Rio Tinto worth $41,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $567,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,457 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after buying an additional 304,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after buying an additional 232,716 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 85,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.90. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $64.02.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $867.26.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

