Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0498 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $25.38 million and $1.89 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, OKEx, Ethfinex and C2CX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, C2CX, Binance, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Upbit, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

