Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Rise has a market cap of $227,242.00 and $278.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043519 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000687 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001154 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,846,391 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

