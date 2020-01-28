Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Nomura increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $65.69 on Monday. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

