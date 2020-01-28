Robotina Market Capitalization Reaches $12.79 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Robotina has a total market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $155,920.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Robotina has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Robotina token can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.12 or 0.03145653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina launched on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico.

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

