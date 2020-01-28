Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells $40,979.52 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $49,365.60.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,163,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.19 and a beta of 1.59. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Roku by 47.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 4.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 59.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

