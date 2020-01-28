Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,082 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Roku worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 59.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.76. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $4,884,950.00. Insiders sold 266,775 shares of company stock worth $38,597,315 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

