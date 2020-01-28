Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $375.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:ROP opened at $372.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $278.43 and a one year high of $385.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

