Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Boosted by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 5.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Roper Technologies worth $79,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.41. 24,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $278.43 and a 1 year high of $385.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

